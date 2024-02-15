Kristen Stewart hits out at ‘weird’ questions about past relationship

Kristen Stewart says questions about her past relationship with Robert Pattinson are "f***ing weird."

The 33-year-old actor toldRolling Stone that she "can't keep talking about" dating her Twilight co-star.

Stewart and Pattinson began a relationship in 2009 and officially called it quits in 2013.

In an interview published on 14 February, she compared the questions the pair still receive about their dating history to if someone kept asking about high school for decades.

"You’re like, ‘F***ing A, man! I don’t know!’” Stewart said.