Harry and Meghan spotted laughing together at LA Lakers basketball game

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted laughing and smiling in their first public appearance since it emerged that Prince Harry would be attending King Charles III’s coronation without his wife.

Harry and Meghan appeared in good spirits as they watched the Los Angeles Lakers against the Memphis Grizzlies in game four of the NBA playoffs at the Crypto.com Arena.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Duchess denied reports claiming that her decision not to attend the coronation was influenced by previous correspondence between herself and the King.

