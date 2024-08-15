Blind lawyer and boss take on 24 peaks in 24 hours to raise £150,000 for charity

A blind lawyer and his boss are aiming to complete 24 mountain peaks in 24 hours to show he can push his body “to the limit like everyone else can”.

Michael Smith, 33, from Finsbury Park in north London, will be tethered to his work colleague, Jack Stacy, 38, for 24 hours as they take on the challenge while raising £150,000 for SeeAbility, a charity offering support for those who live with sight loss or those who have a learning disability or autism.

Mr Smith, who lives with Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON), which is an inherited condition causing sight loss in the central part of the eyes, lost his sight 15 years ago and now lives with around 10 per cent vision.

He will rely on Mr Stacy’s guidance as they attempt to climb 24 mountain peaks in the Lake District, including England’s tallest peak Scafell Pike, from 7-8 September.