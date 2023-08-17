Hundreds of water voles have been reintroduced to the Lake District after almost being wiped out.

The species, Britain's fastest-declining mammal, once had a population of eight million but this reduced to approximately 132,000.

This week, the last of 365 water voles were released after 161 were rehomed on the Lowther Estate in July.

Water voles were nearly wiped out due to habitat loss, pollution, and the devastation caused by the rapid spread of their nemesis - invasive, non-native American mink.

The successful release was conducted in a partnership project between Eden Rivers Trust, the Environment Agency and the Cumbria Connect programme.