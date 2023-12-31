Las Vegas expects record-breaking number of weddings on New Year’s Eve

Las Vegas is expecting to officiate a record-breaking number of weddings in a single day on New Year’s Eve, 31 December.

The high number of marriages is expected because the date 12/31/23 is known as a “speciality date” in Las Vegas, due to the repeating 1-2-3-1-2-3 pattern.

The fact it falls on New Year’s Eve has given wedding companies and planners a reason to believe they may hit record numbers.

“Anytime you get these speciality dates, they’re always hugely popular. But tie that in with New Year’s Eve and it’s a showstopper,” aid Melody Willis-Williams, president of Vegas Weddings, which operates multiple venues.