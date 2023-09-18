Laura Hamilton has warned fans to “call the police” over a scam on Instagram.

Speaking on her stories, the A Place in the Sun presenter described how her friends informed her that an account has been contacting them pretending to be her, “sending them private messages and fake photographs.”

The property expert reassured fans that she only has one Instagram account, and urged them to report anyone appearing to impersonate her using a mobile phone number to the police.

“Please block them and actually, even report them to the police, I don’t know how people can get away with it, it’s disgusting,” Hamilton said.