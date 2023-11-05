Crowds boo Rishi Sunak effigy as it’s paraded through Lewes streets to bonfire

Crowds who gathered in Lewes, East Sussex for annual bonfire night celebrations could be heard letting out boos as the town’s effigy of Rishi Sunak was paraded through the streets before being set alight.

Other effigies that formed part of the parade included Jeremy Hunt riding a train which read ‘HS2’ on the side, and Suella Braverman depicted as an octopus.

Participants carried torches as they followed the giant models on their route, as crowds made their feelings about the political figures clear.

Previous effigies have included Tony Blair and Boris Johnson.