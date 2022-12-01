Great-great-grandmother offers advice on 103rd birthday: ‘Enjoy life and be happy’

A great-great-grandmother has given her family some valuable life lessons as she celebrated her 103rd birthday.

“Enjoy your life while you can and be happy,” Kathleen Withall urged the five generations who enjoyed afternoon tea with her.

This heartwarming video shows the Surrey woman’s loved ones singing “Happy Birthday” to her as she took it all in from her armchair.

After blowing out her candles, she was asked by her daughter why she reckons she’s lived so long.

“Oh, God only knows,” she exclaimed in response.

