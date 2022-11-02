Younger adults hear ‘pearls of wisdom’ from elderly people in ‘advice booth’

A unique ‘advice booth’ has been created so younger adults can benefit from the “pearls of wisdom” from older generations.

Adults under 40 grappling with life’s decisions were invited to hear everyday tips from elderly people.

Research commissioned by Care UK revealed all sorts of advice that has been handed down by parents and grandparents - including being kind and not being in too much of a hurry to grow up.

“Don’t be put off by others saying you can’t do it,” Jean Palfreyman, 95, said.

