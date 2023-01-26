Picture of infamous serial killer Harold Shipman used in new life insurance ad

A life insurance company has come under fire after it included a picture of notorious serial killer Harold Shipman in its new advertising campaign.

Dead Happy, a Leicester-based firm, used the picture alongside the tagline: “Life Insurance. Because you never know who your doctor might be.”

Shipman is estimated to have killed 250 people during his time as a GP, and was known as “Doctor Death.”

There have been calls for the Financial Conduct Authority and the Advertising Standards Authority to take action.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.