Watch: Fierce lion fight damages safari jeep transporting tourists

A safari jeep transporting tourists was damaged after getting caught in the crossfire of a fierce lion fight.

Albert Kimaro was leading a safari through Serengeti National Park, Tanzania, on March 5 when a pair of big cats burst into a battle nearby.

The rivals were seemingly unaware of their surroundings, resulting in one being chased into the driver’s door of one of the jeeps.

After the lion stood up and walked away, the huge damage caused by the collision became visible.

Albert said: “I have been a guide for eight years but I have never seen anything like this."