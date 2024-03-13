Independent TV
Watch: Lions rescued from war-torn Ukraine travel 8,000 miles to start new lives in South Africa
This is the heartwarming moment two lions rescued from war-torn Ukraine arrive in South Africa to start new lives.
Tsar and Jamil travelled 8,000 miles from their temporary home in Belgium on Saturday (9 March) to their new lifetime home at the Born Free sanctuary at Shamwari Private Game Reserve.
A Born Free spokesman said: “Their early life was full of suffering – born into captivity, sold to an ostrich farm, stuck in a warzone. But, thanks to the efforts of so many passionate people and organisations, they have an incredible future ahead of them.”
