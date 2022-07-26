Herd of deer casually snack on bushes in Havering front garden

A herd of deer was filmed while trespassing in people's gardens and nibbling on grass and rose bushes in a suburban London neighbourhood.

Danny Jackson, 44, who is a wedding photographer, was delivering some photos to a client in Harold Hill, Havering, when he noticed the deer.

Jackson said: "I presume the recent heatwave has dried up their usual grazing areas and so they had ventured further in."

"They seemed quite unfazed by me as they walked, occasionally leaping over the small wall dividing the properties," he added.

