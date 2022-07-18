Driver in London helps late bride arrive at her wedding

A motorist in London drove a bride to her wedding after she was cancelled on three times. Driver Marksteen Adamson saw a young bride looking confused at a pedestrian crossing in London, and told her to "jump in".

In footage of the good Samaritan’s gesture, the woman told him "I’m late for church".

The bride, who introduced herself as Anastasia, pleaded with Marksteen to "please hurry up" before she arrived in smiles at the church, where she hugged the vicar waiting to officialise her union.

