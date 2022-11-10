The Princess of Wales has described a west London service for mothers that integrates support for their physical and mental needs as “amazing” and appeared to suggest it should be replicated by other communities.

Kate was impressed during her visit to a children’s centre which takes a “holistic” approach to care, providing perinatal mental health support alongside services like breastfeeding classes or mother and toddler groups.

She met staff and clients at the Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, making the trip in her role as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.

