London landmarks lit up to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Iconic landmarks across London were lit up to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on Friday, 27 January.

This video shows the beautiful sight along the Thames as buildings and landmarks such as the London Eye were illuminated purple.

The Royal Festival Hall and the National Theatre were also lit up to mark the occasion.

They were lit at 4pm to remember those who died during the Nazi genocide of the Jewish population.

Survivors also gathered in the city to share their stories.

