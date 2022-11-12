Lord Mayor’s Show sees traditional procession through the city

The Lord Mayor's Show saw the traditional procession make its way through the city on Saturday, 12 November.

This footage shows Alderman Nicholas Lyons at Guildhall, marking his election as the 694th Lord Mayor of London.

In a ceremony which dates back to the early 13th century, the mayor made his way from the Mansion House to St Pauls for a blessing, and then to Royal Courts in Fleet Street to pledge loyalty to the Crown.

Traffic was shut out of the City for the event, which saw roads in the City completely shut off for the fanfare.

