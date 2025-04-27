Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:40
London Marathon runner who had double mastectomy makes history with topless This Morning interview
A London Marathon runner who had double mastectomy made history when she appeared topless during an interview on This Morning on Tuesday (22 April).
Mother-of-two Louise Butcher wore just her running shorts and trainers as she was praised by hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley during the live interview to raise awareness of breast cancer.
Ms Butcher underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in April 2022.
Following her treatment, she started running topless to inspire others and embrace her body.
She said: “I've worked so hard to get these messages out there and empower so many women. It's about being your authentic self and owning your scars.”
Up next
07:06
Why Ed Night hates IKEA | Overrated or Underrated
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
17:10
The kiss that broke football
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:10
Putin thanks military after Russia says Ukraine troops have left Kursk
00:43
At least four dead after massive explosion and fire at Iranian port
00:20
Zelensky cheered as he arrives at Vatican for Pope Francis’ funeral
00:42
Virginia Giuffre’s message to sexual abuse survivors
01:00
Teary-eyed Conor Benn says Chris Eubank Jr defeat ‘hard to swallow’
00:59
Chris Eubank Jr makes sad admission about father
04:00
Freddie Flintoff on how cricket helped him survive Top Gear crash
00:42