A London Marathon runner who had double mastectomy made history when she appeared topless during an interview on This Morning on Tuesday (22 April).

Mother-of-two Louise Butcher wore just her running shorts and trainers as she was praised by hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley during the live interview to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Ms Butcher underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in April 2022.

Following her treatment, she started running topless to inspire others and embrace her body.

She said: “I've worked so hard to get these messages out there and empower so many women. It's about being your authentic self and owning your scars.”