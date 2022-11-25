DHL transport silverback gorilla from Spain to London Zoo in 'match-making' effort

DHL has shifted a 430lb silverback gorilla all the way from Spain to London Zoo in a "match-making" effort to boost the population.

This video shows the 5ft 4ft Kiburi exploring his new surroundings at ZSL London Zoo,

As part of an international breeding programme for the critically endangered species, it is hoped that Kiburi will mate with females Mjukuu and Effie.

Kiburi will take on the role of leader of the current troop at the zoo, which also includes youngsters Alika and Gernot.

