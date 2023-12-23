A New York home was turned into a winter wonderland, complete with an ice rink and lavish Christmas decorations.

Footage from 28 November shows the residence in Massapequa, Long Island, in all its Christmas glory with bright lights and decorations.

Alongside an ice rink, there’s an amusement park ride available to members of the public on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

The front lawn even has an army of toy soldiers, giant candy canes, and a full-sized Santa’s sleigh.