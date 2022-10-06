Elizabeth Hurley joins Loose Women to spread breast cancer awareness

Elizabeth Hurley joined the Loose Women panel on Thursday (6 October) to spread awareness of breast cancer by taking part in a live self-examination.

The actress has been an ambassador for Estee Lauder’s breast cancer awareness campaign for 27 years.

She spoke of the impact she saw from just one Instagram campaign, with two of her friends getting early intervention because of it.

“Two friends of mine had seen my post, both in their forties, and they both checked themselves for the first time and both found lumps. Both went to the doctor, they were both diagnosed with cancer.”

