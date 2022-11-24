Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha bursts into tears as she is diagnosed with ADHD

Nadia Sawalha revealed her ADHD diagnosis on Thursday’s episode (24 November) of Loose Women.

The panellist shared a pre-recorded video of her receiving her diagnosis from a specialist called Rebecca who ran through an assessment with her.

After asking all of her questions, Rebecca announced: “The symptoms you exhibit are consistent with ADHD.”

Upon hearing the news, Nadia became overwhelmed with emotion.

“I don’t know why that makes me cry, sorry,” she said, wiping away tears.

The actor shared that she banned herself from driving as she was concerned about her ability to concentrate on the road.

