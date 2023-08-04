Lorraine Candy: ‘Perimenopausal rage made me unravel’

Journalist, editor, and author Lorraine Candy joins us to discuss her latest book, ‘What’s Wrong With Me?’: 101 Things Midlife Women Need to Know.

Lorraine talks about a “huge unravelling” she experienced at around 47 years old, when she went through the perimenopause, and how a lack of knowledge about this process made her feel she was “going mad”.

We also discuss female rage, older women being sidelined in popular culture, and why the the myth that women can ‘have it all’ is a dangerous one.