Lorraine Kelly, 64, takes brave dip in cold sea to celebrate debut novel

Lorraine Kelly has announced that she’s written a novel - and celebrated by taking a brave dip in the cold sea.

The daytime TV star, 64, took to Instagram to share the news.

“I’ve just written my first ever novel. It’s called The Island Swimmer, and it’s set here, in beautiful Orkney,” she said, standing on the Scottish beach.

“It’s all about love and loss, and relationships, and coming to terms with things, and your past. I really hope you like it. It’s out in February. Do let me know what you think...

“But, it is called The Island Swimmer...So I’m going in,” Lorraine concluded, running into the sea.