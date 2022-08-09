An NHS worker won a “surreal” £1 million lottery jackpot shortly before receiving the all-clear from her breast cancer treatment.

Maxine Lloyd thought a phone notification she received during her first batch of radiography treatment was a message from her partner - but it was actually a message from her bank to say the winnings had been transferred into her account.

The 50-year-old said she was keeping an eye on her fiancée, Wayne Tilbury, who had recently collapsed with a chest infection, at 1:30am when she decided to “have a flutter” on the National Lottery’s instant win game.

