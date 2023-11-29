Louis Vuitton baffles TikToker with £2000 human leg shoe

Louis Vuitton’s boots made to look like a human leg, costing almost £2000 ($2,500), have been branded “creepy” by a TikTok user.

The Illusion High Boots come in two skin tones and are designed to replicate a leg wearing a white sock and a black high-heeled shoe.

They also come in a shorter ankle boot version for the same price.

TikTok user @izzipoopi burst out laughing as she unboxed the bizarre footwear.

“This is like the ultimate Polly Pocket shoe. It’s almost creepy, it’s giving doll legs,” she said.