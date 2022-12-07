Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon helps a cancer survivor with voice loss sing a carol in Vodafone's touching Christmas advertisement.

Tanja Bage's voice box was removed following her throat cancer diagnosis in 2020 and now speaks through a valve.

This Christmas, the mum-of-two wanted to give her beloved sister a surprise she'd never forget and teamed up with Vodafone and Ms McCutcheon to make her dream a reality.

In the advertisement, the pair use the 5G network to transmit the actor's vocals into a device Tanja wore on her neck, to magical effect.

Sign up for our newsletters.