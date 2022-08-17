Love Island's Paige Thorne returns to paramedic job

Love Island star Paige Thorne has filmed herself returning to her paramedic day job since leaving the ITV 2 villa.

The Welsh star,24, who narrowly missed out on a place in the final with now official boyfriend Adam Collard shared a video alongside her uniformed paramedic colleagues.

In the clip, Paige sports a crisp white shirt as she smiles and pans around what appears to be a paramedic’s office

The video comes after the reality contestant revealed on Lorraine that she had no plans of ditching her former job.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.