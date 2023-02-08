Love Island former host Laura Whitmore has social media posts banned

TikTok and Instagram posts by Laura Whitmore for an alcohol brand have been banned. The Love Island host’s July posts advertising a gin and vodka brand in which she invests have been banned for implying that alcohol can increase confidence and not being clearly marked as adverts.

In The Muff Liquor Company adverts, Ms Whitmore is seen drinking mint tea, then water, beer and “Muff & tonic”, while her dancing became increasingly energetic.

The Muff Liquor Company said it asked Ms Whitmore to remove the ads within 24 hours of being made aware of the complaints about them.

