Skunk with cup stuck on head walks in circles before being freed by police

A skunk with a cup stuck on its head was seen walking in circles on a road before being rescued by police.

The poor animal was found by authorities in the city of Waterville, Maine.

“A few Waterville officers and a state trooper located it walking in circles in the middle of Kennedy Memorial Drive and were able to get the skunk free from the cup,” a post from Waterville Police Department read.

“Despite a moment of being stunned, the skunk was uninjured and was able to move from the roadway to safety.”