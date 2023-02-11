A makeup artist removed 13,000 rhinestones from her body after creating a look inspired by Doja Cat’s Fashion Week style.

Holly Murray, 31, spent 27 hours and sticking £60-worth of rhinestones individually to her head and chest.

The singer was pictured in 30,000 Swarovski crystals and red body paint for Schiaparelli’s Paris show.

“I saw Doja come out and I thought: ‘What an icon, I have to have that on my face now,” the mother-of-two said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.