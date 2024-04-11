A man bought a £15 shark from a Thai restaurant to stop it from being eaten and released it back into the ocean.

Victor Salmon had noticed that a restaurant near his home in Pattaya, Thailand, sold shark fin soup and was outraged when he saw the conditions they were kept in.

The 23-year-old returned on 1 April and after enquiring about whether he could buy one but not to eat, left the restaurant with a young animal after paying just £15 (700baht).

Just 30 minutes later, Mr Salmon released the shark – either a bamboo or nurse shark – into the Gulf of Thailand “to meet its mum and dad”.