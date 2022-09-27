Man surprises 100-year-old veteran with trip to Disneyland

A TikToker surprised an elderly veteran with a trip to Disneyland in a random act of kindness.

Footage shows Isaiah Garza approaching an elderly man with a walker, asking him if he wants to accompany him to the amusement park, with the man taken by surprise.

After the trip, Mr Garza asked the veteran how he felt.

“This is one of the best days of my life. I feel like I might be dreaming or something. I thought my life was over. I will remember this day for a long time,” the elderly man said.

