A widow who celebrated her 105th birthday says the secret to a long life is her daily routine of Marmite on toast for breakfast and two glasses of sherry before bed.

Joan Prince has lived through five monarchs, 28 prime ministers, survived two world wars and a global pandemic.

Surrounded by her family while celebrating her birthday, she said the secret to a long life is having Marmite on toast for breakfast and two glasses of sherry in the evening.

Joan said: “My mum used to slather it really thick, you’re not supposed to do that.

“It’s not done me any harm though.

“I have two glasses of sherry in the evening which helps me sleep, and they’re the only things I do regularly.

“I’ve never smoked either, and I’ve danced a lot.”