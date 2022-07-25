Martha Stewart shares tribute to her peacocks after they were ‘devoured’ by coyotes

Martha Stewart is mourning the loss of six of her pet peacocks after they were “devoured” in a coyote attack.

The lifestyle icon, 80, shared a tribute video to her birds on Instagram, writing that they were killed “in broad daylight”.

Her video featured Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” in the background and Stewart suggested that despite not knowing how the music “found its way” to the sad post, it was “perfectly appropriate” for her pet.

