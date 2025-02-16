Martin Lewis has shared how married couples and civil partners could claim up to an extra £1,200.

The Marriage Tax Allowance is available to those under the age of 90 and one person must be a non tax payer.

The financial guru explained how the non tax payer can apply to gov.uk to move 10 per cent of their allowance to the tax payer during the Martin Lewis Money Show Live on Thursday (13 February).

Martin said: “This will see a gain of £252 a year.

“This needs to be done quickly before the tax year end on 5 April. You can claim back up to four tax years, which equals a total gain of £1258.”