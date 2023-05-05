Martin Lewis explains what to do if a bank won’t refund you after a scam

Martin Lewis has explained the steps to take when a bank will not issue a refund for money a customer has been scammed out of.

On his BBC podcast, The Martin Lewis Podcast, the MoneySavingExpert founder said that there are “long and complicated rules” about when a refund may be issued.

Mr Lewis explained that there is a “high uphold” rate if customers were to complain to to the free Financial Ombudsmen service.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.