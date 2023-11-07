Martin Lewis explains why perfect credit score might not secure mortgage

Martin Lewis explained why a high credit score may not be the most important factor to secure a mortgage.

The MoneySavingExpert founder responded to a This Morning caller on Tuesday (7 November) who said she has a high score but keeps getting refused credit after increasing an overdraft.

The caller asked how to improve her credit score after being refused a mortgage when renewing it this year due to being made redundant whilst on maternity leave.

Mr Lewis said: "If you had no income and a perfect credit score, and you wanted a loan, you're almost certainly not going to get it... you can't pay it back."