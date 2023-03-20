Martin Lewis issues warning to Britons with workplace pensions

Martin Lewis has issued a warning for anyone with a workplace or private pension.

The money-saving guru has explained that you cannot put your pension into your will to pass down to your loved ones.

However, there is still a way to leave the money behind.

He explained that such a thing as an “Expression of Wishes” form exists that will ensure that your money is given to the right person.

He explains the process in this clip from The Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

