Martin Lewis urges millions to get ‘cash in your pocket’ with one single phone call

Martin Lewis is urging millions of people to get ‘cash in your pocket’ with a single phone call to the Student Loans Company.

Many people across the country overpaid their student loans inadvertently in the last year and are eligible to get the money back.

Mr Lewis described the money as “cash in your pocket” for most because they will never repay the full amount anyway.

The money-saving expert revealed four ways people had paid too much on his ITV show on Tuesday (5 December) and urged people to call the company to find out how much money they are owed.