Marvin Humes hugs children in emotional reunion after I’m a Celebrity
Marvin Humes reunited with his three children after competing on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, emotional footage shows.
The JLS singer, 38, headed to Dubai for a holiday with wife Rochelle Humes on Saturday (16 December) after his stay in the jungle.
A sweet video shows Alaia-Mai, 10, Valentina, six, and Blake, two, excitedly jumping into their father's arms at an airport.
"This moment takes the crown! Now it's Christmas," the Saturdays star captioned the Instagram video.
