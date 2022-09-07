Yankee Candle founder’s $23m mansion with own water park and golf course goes on sale

A Massachusetts mansion which belonged to the late Yankee Candle founder has hit the market with an asking price of a whopping $23 million.

Juggler Meadow sprawls across 120,00 square foot, and has 16 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

The estate also boasts tennis courts, a golf course, an indoor water park, and a full-size auditorium.

Michael James Kittredge II’s family said there was “nothing he loved more than bringing his family and friends together and hosting parties at his home.”

This video gives a glimpse of the lavish lifestyle that comes with the “dream estate.”

