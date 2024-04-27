The history of May Day and how it’s celebrated in the UK

With 1 May around the corner, many Britons will enjoy a bank holiday next weekend.

But what is May Day?

The public holiday marks the beginning of summer, and coincides with International Workers’ Day.

It’s often associated with dancing around a May Pole (a tall pall decorated with ribbons and flowers), Morris dancing, and crowning a May queen.

The celebration dates back to the Roman day of Floralia, which celebrates Flora, Roman goddess of flowers.