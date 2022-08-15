Lily Cole has called for the media to stop “tearing apart” climate activists for perceived hypocrisy.

“I’ve seen in the media in general, many climate activists being torn apart for hypocrisy. Over the silliest things, like plastic in their clothes, or any type of imperfection they may have,” Cole said on Good Morning Britain.

The model said that while “individual action is really important,” it is “impossible to be perfect,” and focusing on people distracts from the “more important conversation.”

Cole was invited to take part in a discussion on climate change on 15 August.

