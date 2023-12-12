Meghan hugs veterans and takes selfies in new Archewell Foundation video

The Duchess of Sussex hugs veterans and takes selfies in a new video showing causes the Archewell Foundation has helped throughout the year.

Prince Harry and Meghan shared the one-minute clip on Tuesday (12 December).

The video includes footage from Meghan’s visit to the Fisher House Foundation in Los Angeles, as well as visits to New York where the Duke and Duchess spoke at a mental health summit.

The clip also shows a trip to The Marcy Lab School in Brooklyn, as well as workers rebuilding a playground in Ulvade, Texas, after 21 people - including 19 children - were killed in a massacre in 2022.