Meghan Markle dazzles in diamonds on solo red carpet appearance at Hollywood Gala

Meghan Markle dazzled in diamonds as she made a solo red carpet appearance at the Hollywood Gala.

The Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet in Beverley Hills on Wednesday (4 December), where she posed for pictures with Tyler Perry.

Meghan, 43, wore a strapless black Oscar de la Renta dress as she attended the Beverley Wilshire Hotel.

This was accessorized with a diamond Logan Hollowell necklace, which she paired with rings by Lorraine Schwartz and Engender.