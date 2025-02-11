Prince Harry and Meghan joke with Michael Buble at Invictus Games welcome party

Prince Harry and Meghan shared a joke with Michael Buble at an Invictus Games welcome party in Whistler on Monday (10 February).

The Duke of Sussex thanked the crowd for their support before trying to get his wife on stage. Harry told the crowd: ‘Now, she is going to sing’.

Meghan shook her head laughing as she refused to take to the mic.

Moments earlier, Canadian singer Buble performed an impromptu version of “Feeling Good” after he was brought on to the stage to introduce Harry.