Megyn Kelly has claimed that, given the choice, she would rather her husband have a one-night stand with another woman than see him “sit and cry” with someone else.

The topic came up when the podcaster was discussing reports of a divorce between NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his wife.

“I’m thinking about my own husband - I’d much rather he have a one-night stand with a woman than sit and cry with her,” Kelly said.

