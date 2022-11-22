Exclusive: Humen charity launch ‘Pub Pilgrimage’ to combat rising male suicide rate

Mental health charity HUMEN is hosting a “Pub Pilgrimage” on 4 December in a bid to raise £50,000 to combat the rising suicide rate.

Founder River Hawkins explains what the day is all about, and what he hopes to achieve from it, in this video.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

