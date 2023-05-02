Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy appear to confirm relationship with Met Gala appearance

Anna Wintour seemingly confirmed her relationship with actor Bill Nighy as they appeared on the red carpet of this year’s Met Gala together.

The pair posed for cosy pictures at the ball on Monday night (1 May) and Wintour was seen with her hand wrapped around Nighy’s arm.

Wintour has been organising the Met Gala - an annual fundraising event - since 1995 and appeared this year wearing a patterned coat over a silver, satin skirt.

Nighy, meanwhile, wore a black suit with a white button-down shirt and a navy blue tie.

